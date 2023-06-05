SBI Card board's approves raising funds up to ₹3,000 cr via NCDs1 min read 05 Jun 2023, 05:31 PM IST
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd has reported a rise in net profit of 2.7% to ₹596.5 crore for Q4 FY23, with revenue from operations rising by 32% to ₹3,762.2 crore.
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd on Monday announced that its board of directors has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) to ₹3,000 crore in one or more tranches, on private placement basis.
