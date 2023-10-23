SBI Card ESOP: Company to allot 31 lakh equity shares to employees under scheme

SBI Card will allot 3,104,770 equity shares, valued at ₹10 each, to eligible employees of the company, it informed the exchanges today. This was approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company's board on October 23, it added.

The allotment will be done under the SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 (ESOP Scheme 2019). The exercise price for these shares is ₹152.10 per share.

Following this allotment, the company's paid-up capital has risen from ₹946 crore, consisting of 94,673,5259 equity shares valued at ₹10 each, to ₹950 crore, comprising 94,984,0029 equity shares of the same value.

Company Performance

SBI Cards and Payment Services reported a rise of 2.7 percent to ₹596.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹581 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from the operations rose by 32 per cent at ₹3,762.2 crore in the quarter under review from ₹2,850.3 crore in the year ago period, said SBI Card in the regulatory filing.

The total income increased by 30 per cent to ₹3,917 core in March quarter as compared to ₹3,016 crore in the year-ago period.

The interest income increased by 32 per cent to ₹1,672 crore in Q4 FY23 as against ₹1,266 core in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. While, the fees and commission income increased by 25% at ₹1,786 crore in Q4 FY23 as compared to Rs1,427 crore in Q4 FY22.

