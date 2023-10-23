SBI Card ESOP: Company to allot 31 lakh equity shares to employees under scheme
SBI Cards will allot 3,104,770 equity shares, valued at ₹10 each at under the SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019
SBI Card will allot 3,104,770 equity shares, valued at ₹10 each, to eligible employees of the company, it informed the exchanges today. This was approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company's board on October 23, it added.
