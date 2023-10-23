SBI Card ESOP: Company to allot 31 lakh equity shares to employees under scheme

SBI Cards will allot 3,104,770 equity shares, valued at ₹10 each at under the SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019

SBI Card will allot 3,104,770 equity shares, valued at ₹10 each, to eligible employees of the company, it informed the exchanges today. This was approved by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the company's board on October 23, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The allotment will be done under the SBI Card - Employee Stock Option Plan 2019 (ESOP Scheme 2019). The exercise price for these shares is ₹152.10 per share.

Following this allotment, the company's paid-up capital has risen from ₹946 crore, consisting of 94,673,5259 equity shares valued at ₹10 each, to ₹950 crore, comprising 94,984,0029 equity shares of the same value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Company Performance SBI Cards and Payment Services reported a rise of 2.7 percent to ₹596.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹581 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from the operations rose by 32 per cent at ₹3,762.2 crore in the quarter under review from ₹2,850.3 crore in the year ago period, said SBI Card in the regulatory filing.

The total income increased by 30 per cent to ₹3,917 core in March quarter as compared to ₹3,016 crore in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The interest income increased by 32 per cent to ₹1,672 crore in Q4 FY23 as against ₹1,266 core in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. While, the fees and commission income increased by 25% at ₹1,786 crore in Q4 FY23 as compared to Rs1,427 crore in Q4 FY22.

