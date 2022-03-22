This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nature’s Basket SBI Card will cater to the fast-evolving gourmet taste of premium consumers, the first-of-its-kind ‘Nature’s Basket SBI Card’ will address their unique lifestyle-related spend needs, including grocery and gourmet.
India's largest pure-play credit card issuer, SBI Card on Tuesday announced the partnership with Nature’s Basket, India’s leading premium grocery store brand, to launch the first-of-its-kind credit card, ‘Nature’s Basket SBI Card’. This credit card will be an important addition to SBI Card’s already robust premium portfolio.
SBI and Nature's Basket will introduce the card in two variants – ‘Nature’s Basket SBI Card’ and ‘Nature’s Basket SBI Card Elite’ to enable cardholders to derive maximum value from their spending at Nature’s Basket stores along with other key spend categories such as international travel, dining, and entertainment.
The card will be available from the fortnight of April 2022.
Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card, “India’s premium consumer segment continues to offer a strong potential for growth. Over the years, we have built a robust premium products portfolio and Nature’s Basket SBI Card, with its exclusive benefits and privileges for consumers, will help to further strengthen it. We are delighted to partner with Nature’s Basket which has been instrumental in crafting the gourmet food story in India and has millions of loyal consumers. Through this card, we hope to provide them with an exceptionally premium experience."
Devendra Chawla, MD & CEO, Spencer’s Retail & Nature’s Basket said, “As a leading international gourmet and premium grocery brand in the country, we consistently strive to bring more value & delight to our esteemed customers. The launch of Nature’s Basket SBI Card that rewards customers on their varied purchases is a key step in the direction. We are very thrilled to be partnering with SBI Card to launch this co-branded card that will provide numerous benefits to our valued customers and deepen our relationship with them."
Key highlights of the Nature’s Basket SBI Cards is:
1. ‘Nature’s Basket SBI Card’ variants will enable cardholders to earn up to 20 Reward Points on every ₹100 spent at Nature’s Basket stores and up to 10 Reward Points on every ₹100 spent on dining, movies, and international travel. Importantly, the cardholders will be able to enjoy unparalleled benefits such as complimentary Bookmyshow movie tickets, Taj gift vouchers, Nature’s Basket welcome gift vouchers, and access to higher tiers of Nature’s Basket loyalty program, among others.
2. Offering complimentary Bookmyshow movie tickets worth ₹6,000 every year. Both the variants will come with compelling spends-based milestone benefits, the Nature’s Basket SBI Card Elite will allow cardholders to avail Taj gift vouchers worth ₹10,000 upon achieving annual spending of ₹6 lakh and annual fee reversal at ₹10 lakh spends milestone during the membership year.
3. Meanwhile, Nature’s Basket SBI Card users will get gift vouchers of premium brands worth ₹3,000 upon achieving ₹3 lakh annual spending and will become eligible for annual fee reversal upon reaching an annual spending milestone of ₹2 lakh.
4. Focused on providing a premium experience to customers, Nature’s Basket SBI Card Elite goes a step further and will offer customers exclusive privileges like exclusive check-out counters at Nature’s Basket stores and concierge assistance to address customers’ requirements around flower delivery, gift delivery and online doctor consultation.
5. Nature’s Basket SBI Card Elite cardholders will also be able to use the card to avail complimentary access to airport lounges while traveling domestically and internationally. Nature’s Basket SBI Card Elite will offer 8 complimentary visits per year to domestic lounges and 6 complimentary visits per year to International Priority Pass lounges.
6. Nature’s Basket SBI Card customers will be able to avail of 4 complimentary visits per year to domestic lounges.
7. The cards will be launched through the Visa platform. Nature’s Basket SBI Card and its Elite version will have an annual membership fee of ₹1499 and ₹4,999 respectively.
