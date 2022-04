Gurugram-based credit card and payment solutions provider, SBI Cards and Payment Services garnered more than a three-fold jump in its net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22) period. On year-on-year, revenue recorded double-digit growth.

The company posted a PAT of ₹580.86 crore in Q4FY22 - skyrocketing by 3.3 folds compared to a profit of ₹175.4 crore witnessed in the same period last year. Q4 PAT jumped by 50.6% from ₹385.78 crore recorded in the preceding quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹2 850.31 crore in Q4FY22 higher by 22.91% from ₹2,319.01 crore from Q4 of the previous fiscal. Revenue was marginally lower from ₹2 889.46 crore witnessed in Q3FY22.

Notably, total income increased by ₹548 crore or 22% to ₹3,016 crore for Q4 FY22 versus ₹2,468 crore for Q4 FY21, the increase is primarily due to higher income from fees & services and interest income in Q4 FY22.

Further, earnings before credit costs increased by ₹233 crore or 25% to ₹1,172 Cr for Q4 FY22 versus ₹939 crore for Q4 FY21.

Total Operating cost increased by ₹291 crore or 23% to ₹1,577 crore for Q4 FY22 from ₹1,285 crore for Q4 FY21, the increase is due to higher business volumes in Q4 FY22.

The bank witnessed a significant improvement in its asset quality during the quarter under review. The Gross non-performing assets were at 2.22% of gross advances as of March 31, 2022, as against 4.99% as of March 31, 2021. Net non-performing assets were at 0.78% as against 1.15% as on March 31, 2021.

Other key metrics are:

1. New accounts volume was at 1,002k for Q4 FY22 up by 27% as compared to 791k for Q4 FY21.

2. Card-in-force grew by 16% to 1.38 crore as of Q4 FY22 versus 1.18 Cr as of Q4 FY21.

3. Total spending grew by 51% to ₹54,134 crore in Q4 FY22 against ₹35,943 crore in Q4 FY21.

4. Market share FY22 (till Feb’22) – Card-in-force was at 18.9% (FY21: 19.1%), while spends at 19.2% (FY21: 19.4%); and transactions at 19.8% (FY21: 19.7%).

5. Receivables grew by 25% to ₹31,281 crore as of Q4 FY22 versus ₹25,114 crore as of Q4 FY21.

6. RBI RE was at ₹287 crore - less than 1 % of receivables in Q4 FY22.

For full-year FY22, the company's net profit stood at ₹1 616.14 crore versus ₹984.52 crore in FY21 - registering 64.16% growth. Meanwhile, revenue stood at Rs10, 677.27 crore up by 14.85% from ₹9,296.46 crore in FY21.

SBI Card stated that as of March 31, 2022, the Company holds a total expected credit loss on loan balances of ₹1,094.12 crore (versus ₹1,654.55 crore as of March 31, 2021) which includes a management overlay of ₹50.56 crore (versus ₹296.94 crore of March 31, 2021).

On Friday, SBI Card shares finished at ₹829.75 apiece down by 1.44% on BSE.