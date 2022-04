Gurugram-based credit card and payment solutions provider, SBI Cards and Payment Services garnered more than a three-fold jump in its net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22) period. On year-on-year, revenue recorded double-digit growth.

The company posted a PAT of ₹584.05 crore in Q4FY22 - skyrocketing by 3.3 folds compared to a profit of ₹175.4 crore witnessed in the same period last year. Q4 PAT jumped by 50.6% from ₹385.78 crore recorded in the preceding quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹2 850.31 crore in Q4FY22 higher by 22.91% from ₹2,319.01 crore from Q4 of the previous fiscal. Revenue was marginally lower from ₹2 889.46 crore witnessed in Q3FY22.

For full-year FY22, the company's net profit stood at ₹1 616.14 crore versus ₹984.52 crore in FY21 - registering 64.16% growth. Meanwhile, revenue stood at Rs10, 677.27 crore up by 14.85% from ₹9,296.46 crore in FY21.

As of March 31, 2022, the company's gross NPA and net NPA were at 2.22% and 0.78% respectively compared to 4.99% and 1.15% as of March 31, 2021.

Further, SBI Card stated that as of March 31, 2022, the Company holds a total expected credit loss on loan balances of ₹1,094.12 crore (versus ₹1,654.55 crore as of March 31, 2021) which includes a management overlay of ₹50.56 crore (versus ₹296.94 crore of March 31, 2021).

On Friday, SBI Card shares finished at ₹829.75 apiece down by 1.44% on BSE.