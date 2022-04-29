SBI Card Q4FY22: PAT sees over 3-fold jump, revenue rises nearly 23% YoY

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
For full-year FY22, the company's net profit stood at ₹1 616.14 crore versus ₹984.52 crore in FY21 - registering 64.16% growth. Meanwhile, revenue stood at Rs10, 677.27 crore up by 14.85% from ₹9,296.46 crore in FY21.
Gurugram-based credit card and payment solutions provider, SBI Cards and Payment Services garnered more than a three-fold jump in its net profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22) period. On year-on-year, revenue recorded double-digit growth.
The company posted a PAT of ₹584.05 crore in Q4FY22 - skyrocketing by 3.3 folds compared to a profit of ₹175.4 crore witnessed in the same period last year. Q4 PAT jumped by 50.6% from ₹385.78 crore recorded in the preceding quarter.
Revenue from operations stood at ₹2 850.31 crore in Q4FY22 higher by 22.91% from ₹2,319.01 crore from Q4 of the previous fiscal. Revenue was marginally lower from ₹2 889.46 crore witnessed in Q3FY22.
As of March 31, 2022, the company's gross NPA and net NPA were at 2.22% and 0.78% respectively compared to 4.99% and 1.15% as of March 31, 2021.
Further, SBI Card stated that as of March 31, 2022, the Company holds a total expected credit loss on loan balances of ₹1,094.12 crore (versus ₹1,654.55 crore as of March 31, 2021) which includes a management overlay of ₹50.56 crore (versus ₹296.94 crore of March 31, 2021).
On Friday, SBI Card shares finished at ₹829.75 apiece down by 1.44% on BSE.