SBI Card slashes reward points rules on online spending, but there's a catch

SBI Cards, the pure-play credit card company has decided to revise its reward points rule from next month. The SBI-backed company has slashed accrual reward points on online spends at Amazon to 5X reward points effective from January 1st, while the company has announced that Cleartrip vouchers to be redeemed in a single transaction and cannot be clubbed with any other offer or voucher with effect from January 6th of 2023.

