SBI Card and Payment Services on Monday said its board has approved raising of funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to ₹2,500 crore.

The fundraising will be in or more tranches on a private placement basis

"In continuation of our letter dated May 31, 2022, intimating about the Board Meeting to be held on June 6, 2022, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company, at its meeting held today, has, inter alia, approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs. 2,500 crores in one or more tranches, on private placement basis," the company said in a filing.

On Monday, SBI Cards shares closed marginally higher at ₹774 apiece on NSE.