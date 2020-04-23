SBI Cards is the second-largest credit card issuer in India with 9.32 million outstanding credit cards and ₹98,486 crore in total credit card spends as on December 2019. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)
SBI Cards is the second-largest credit card issuer in India with 9.32 million outstanding credit cards and 98,486 crore in total credit card spends as on December 2019. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint)

SBI Cards reports outstanding borrowing at 17,363 crore at FY20-end

1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2020, 11:59 AM IST PTI

  • SBI Cards shares are trading well below its IPO price
  • The company had the highest credit rating during the previous fiscal year ended March 2020 with AAA/ Stable rating by Crisil and ICRA

MUMBAI : SBI Cards and Payment Services has reported outstanding borrowings worth 17,362.86 crore as on March 31, 2020.

The company had the highest credit rating during the previous fiscal year ended March 2020 with AAA/ Stable rating by Crisil and ICRA, it said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The credit card company, promoted by the country's largest lender SBI, said the borrowings at the end of the previous fiscal were provisional and subject to audit.

It further said that it shall be liable to pay a fine to BSE up to 0.2 per cent of shortfall in case there is a deficit in the mandatory borrowing through debt securities, to be levied at the end of the two-year block period.

Stock of SBI Cards and Payments Services was trading 1.76 per cent up at 541.40 on BSE.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout