SBI CFO Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra resigns; bank announces 4 directors for central board1 min read 30 Jun 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra joined SBI in October 2020 as a lateral entry from private sector
State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday informed that its Chief Financial Officer Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra resigned from his position. The largest commercial bank in India shared details about the appointment of four directors to the bank's central board for a period of three years.
