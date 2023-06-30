State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday informed that its Chief Financial Officer Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra resigned from his position. The largest commercial bank in India shared details about the appointment of four directors to the bank's central board for a period of three years.

"... we submit that Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from the services of the bank, the resignation is accepted by the appropriate authority with effect from close of the business hours on 30th June 2023," the bank said in a filing to stock exchanges.

Lateral entry from private sector

Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra joined SBI in October 2020 and is a chartered accountant with proficiency in Indian GAAP, US GAAP, IFRS, and SEC regulations. He has previously worked with reputed companies and served as a Partner at EY India and held a high-ranking position at ICICI Securities.

He had over 12 years of experience working within the ICICI Bank group, where he has been involved in various domains such as investment banking, finance (including raising funds through equity and debt), commercial and retail banking, financial accounting, and operations.

Charanjit Surinder Singh Attra was a replacement for Prashant Kumar who had to moved to Yes Bank as part of a rescue plan by the State Bank of India.

Fresh appointments

In another filing with the stock exchange, SBI provided information regarding the selection of four individuals as directors on the central board of the bank, serving a three-year tenure.

Among these directors, Ketan Shivji Vikamsey and Mrugank Madhukar Paranjape have been elected for another term, while Rajesh Kumar Dubey and Dharmendra Singh Shekhawat are newly appointed directors.

(With inputs from PTI)