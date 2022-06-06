SBI has announced its annual report for FY22. In the statement, SBI revealed that Khara's basic salary in FY22 stood at ₹27 lakh while dearness allowance stood at ₹7,42,500 crore. Thereby, his total salary was at ₹34,42,500 crore for April 2021 to March 2022 period.
State Bank of India (SBI) chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara takes home more than ₹34.42 lakh crore for the financial year, rising by 13.4% from his predecessor Rajnish Kumar. While the bank's four managing directors earned from ₹31.66 lakh crore to over ₹32.62 lakh crore.
Khara took charge of SBI as chairman in October 2020. Before that, Khara served as the Managing Director (Global Banking & Subsidiaries) of SBI. Khara joined SBI as Probationary Officer in 1984 and has around 38 years of rich experience in all facets of Banking.
Khara's salary jumped by at least 13.45% from the salary of his predecessor Rajnish Kumar at ₹30.34 lakh.
In FY21, Khara took home ₹38.12 lakh, out of which, ₹4 lakh were as incentives.
Meanwhile, SBI's managing directors Challa Sreenivasulu Setty earned over ₹32.62 lakh, Ashwani Bhatia took home ₹32.15 lakh, and Swaminathan Janakiraman bagged ₹31.74 lakh, and Ashwini Kumar Tewari earned ₹31.66 lakh.
In FY22, SBI paid around ₹1.52 crore to directors for attending meetings of the central board and board-level committees. SBI pays sitting fees of ₹70,000 to directors for attending Central board meetings, while the fee is ₹30,000 for attending the meetings of other Board-level Committees.
In the annual report, Khara said, "With the gradual improvement in economic activity, your Bank’s business has continued to show double-digit growth in FY2022."
On the outlook ahead, Khara said, "The time is, therefore, opportune to undertake the much-needed transformation of the Bank with an eye on emerging trends in banking, especially in India. Your Bank will thus continue to accelerate its digital agenda both in front and back offices. The scope and reach of SBI YONO will be expanded further and with an enhanced user experience. In business operations, your Bank will leverage advanced analytics for deeper insights on internal data and its best possible usage. Mutually beneficial partnerships with fin-techs and NBFCs will be explored further to increase penetration and reach of the Bank."
He also said that SBI is comfortably placed in terms of growth capital in the current year. He said opportunities for lending in promising sectors such as sectors identified under the PLI scheme and renewables as well as electric mobility will be explored to diversify the portfolio.
"Summing up, despite the economic headwinds, your Bank has adapted well to the challenges posed by the operating environment. I am more than hopeful that the performance achieved in FY2022 will show further improvement in FY2023," Khara added.
Unlike Khara, other government-owned banks' CEOs and MDs received more salary than him in FY22. Canara Bank MD and CEO, L V Prabhakar earned ₹36.89 lakh salary, while Bank of Baroda's MD and CEO Sanjiv Chadha received ₹40.46 lakh for FY22.
Meanwhile, the annual compensation to Khara is lower compared to chiefs of private banks for the financial year FY21. These private banks are yet to announce their annual report for FY22.
In FY21, the current CEO of HDFC Bank, Sashidhar Jagdishan earned ₹4.77 crore while his predecessor Aditya Puri withdrew ₹13.82 crore in the same fiscal. Further, Axis Bank's CEO and MD Amitabh Chaudhry took home ₹6.52 crore, while ICICI Bank's Sandeep Bakhshi's salary stood at ₹1.01 crore which is after voluntarily relinquishing his fixed compensation due to the pandemic.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Uday Kotak took a salary of Re 1 in FY21 due to the pandemic, however, his salary was at ₹2.65 crore in FY20.
On BSE, SBI shares closed at ₹463.55 apiece flat compared to the previous closing. At the closing price, SBI's market cap stood at ₹4,13,700.37 crore.
In its research note post Q4, Geojit said, "SBI has shown a strong overall financial performance with a revival on retail loan book. Asset quality has also improved over the quarters. Management expects to have firm growth in the coming quarters despite rising inflation and input costs. SBIN is moving ahead with healthy PCR and capitalization and a positive outlook in Indian economy. Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock, with a revised target price of ₹606 using the SOTP methodology."
SBI is India’s largest bank. The bank operates 22,224 branches globally and has a vast network of 63,906 ATMs/CDMs. It provides a wide range of financial services, such as insurance, credit cards, and asset management, through its subsidiaries.