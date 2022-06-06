On the outlook ahead, Khara said, "The time is, therefore, opportune to undertake the much-needed transformation of the Bank with an eye on emerging trends in banking, especially in India. Your Bank will thus continue to accelerate its digital agenda both in front and back offices. The scope and reach of SBI YONO will be expanded further and with an enhanced user experience. In business operations, your Bank will leverage advanced analytics for deeper insights on internal data and its best possible usage. Mutually beneficial partnerships with fin-techs and NBFCs will be explored further to increase penetration and reach of the Bank."

