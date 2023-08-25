SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara to receive 10-month extension: Report1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 12:33 AM IST
SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara may stay for 10 more months, while SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari may get a 2-year extension.
SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara is likely to remain at the top post for another 10 months. The official – appointed in October 2020 – may now remain at the role beyond this three year term. SBI rules mandate retirement at the age of 63 for its chairman – an age that Khara will reach in August next year.