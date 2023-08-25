comScore
SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara to receive 10-month extension: Report
SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara is likely to remain at the top post for another 10 months. The official – appointed in October 2020 – may now remain at the role beyond this three year term. SBI rules mandate retirement at the age of 63 for its chairman – an age that Khara will reach in August next year.

According to a CNBC TV18 report quoting sources, SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari may also receive an extension. While his current term is slated to end in January 2024, the publication indicates the possibility of a two year extension.

More to come…

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 12:33 AM IST
