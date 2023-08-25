Hello User
SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara to receive 10-month extension: Report

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara to receive 10-month extension: Report

1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 12:33 AM IST Anwesha Mitra

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara may stay for 10 more months, while SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari may get a 2-year extension.

Dinesh K. Khara - MD & CEO - SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd. Photographed on 5 December 2014 by S Kumar/ Mint.

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara is likely to remain at the top post for another 10 months. The official – appointed in October 2020 – may now remain at the role beyond this three year term. SBI rules mandate retirement at the age of 63 for its chairman – an age that Khara will reach in August next year.

According to a CNBC TV18 report quoting sources, SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari may also receive an extension. While his current term is slated to end in January 2024, the publication indicates the possibility of a two year extension.

More to come…

Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 12:33 AM IST
