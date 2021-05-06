Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >SBI digital services to be affected tomorrow due to maintenance. Details here

SBI digital services to be affected tomorrow due to maintenance. Details here

Premium
SBI digital services to be affected due to maintenance on May 7
1 min read . 10:19 PM IST Staff Writer

  • SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across India
  • As of 31 December last year, it had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has said that its digital services will be affected tomorrow evening due to the scheduled up-gradation of the lender's digital banking platforms.

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has said that its digital services will be affected tomorrow evening due to the scheduled up-gradation of the lender's digital banking platforms.

"We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI said on Twitter on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES See All

"We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/ YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI said on Twitter on Thursday.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Last month, the bank's digital banking platforms, including Yono, Yono lite, internet banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) was affected due to maintenance.

SBI has the largest network with over 22,000 branches and more than 57,889 ATMs across the country. As of December 31, 2020, it had 85 million internet banking and 19 million mobile banking users. The bank's number of UPI users stood at 135 million at December-end.

At present, the bank has 35 million registered users of Yono, the digital lending platform.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!