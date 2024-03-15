Electoral bonds data: All about Reliance-linked Qwik Supply Chain — 3rd largest donor to political parties
Electoral bonds data: Qwik Supply Chain Private has reportedly donated ₹410 crore to political parties through electoral bonds. According to reports, Qwik is linked to Reliance.
A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) published the details of electoral bonds data on its website, the details revealed that the list of entities that donated funds to political parties between April 2019 and January 2024 includes a company linked to Reliance.