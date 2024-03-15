Electoral bonds data: Who is behind Megha Engineering? Telangana firm that donated over ₹960 cr to political parties
Electoral bonds data: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) is a Telangana-based industrial conglomerate, established in 1989 as Megha Engineering Enterprises by Pamireddy Pitchi Reddy
The Election Commission of India on Thursday released the data on electoral bonds that the State Bank of India (SBI) shared with the electoral panel body on March 12. The Election Commission of India (ECI) disclosed the data on its official website, abiding with the Supreme Court's order. The data highlighted the list of entities that purchased electoral bonds to make donations to political parties.