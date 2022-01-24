SBI Foundation partners Khan Academy to accelerate content localisation

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SBI Foundation and SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd are exclusively providing funding support for maths content localisation in Punjabi and teacher training programmes for over 5,000 teachers across 3,000 schools in Punjab
MUMBAI: SBI Foundation, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of State Bank of India (SBI), on Monday said it is partnering Khan Academy to support making high-quality educational content accessible to students in Punjab and accelerate content localisation.
“This partnership strengthens efforts in content localisation as per the latest National Education Policy with support from the state governments and public schools to democratize access to high-quality learning resources," it said.
The focus of the partnership, the statement said, will be on successfully implementing a personalised maths learning programme for 100,000 learners in Punjab. SBI Foundation and SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd are exclusively providing funding support for maths content localisation in Punjabi and teacher training programs consisting of over 5,000 teachers across 3,000 schools in Punjab.
“With the SBI Foundation’s support, Khan Academy and the government of Punjab will create new maths lessons consisting of videos, articles and practice exercises in Punjabi aiming at all learners in Punjab’s public schools. This content will also be available on Khan Academy’s platform for free for all students," it said.
Manjula Kalyanasundaram, managing director at SBI Foundation, said the foundation is working to enhance and sustain students’ interest in learning mathematics because it sees maths at the core of logical thinking and reasoning for the children.
“Innovative teaching methods can help improve learning outcomes for children and therefore, we are elated to have partnered with Khan Academy India in strengthening the mathematical abilities of 100,000 learners," said Kalyanasundaram.
Additionally, Khan Academy will leverage SBI's nationwide network to reach every household beyond the metros, especially tier two-five towns, and villages.
Sandeep Bapna, managing director, Khan Academy India, said, “Together, we are going to create essential learning content in regional languages so that millions of students and teachers can learn in their own language and focus on what is important."
