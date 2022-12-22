SBI Funds appoints Shamsher Singh as MD and CEO

SBI Funds appoints Shamsher Singh as MD and CEO2 min read . 09:41 PM IST
- Singh has more than 32 years of rich experience working with State Bank of India in various verticals
SBI Funds Management Limited (SBIFML), a joint venture between State Bank of India and Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager, today announced the appointment of Mr. Shamsher Singh as MD & CEO of SBI Funds Management Limited.
Shamsher Singh, Deputy Managing Director of State Bank of India takes over as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of SBI Funds Management Limited from Vinay M Tonse consequent to his repatriation to State Bank of India.
Mr. Singh has more than 32 years of rich experience working with State Bank of India in various verticals including Investment Banking, Treasury, Corporate Banking and Branch Banking. He joined State Bank of India as Probationary Officer in June 1990 and moved up the ranks to become Deputy Managing Director by successfully managing leadership roles across domains besides serving international stints in US, Bahrain and U.A.E.
Before his deputation to SBIFML, he was heading the Ahmedabad Circle of SBI as Chief General Manager from November 2020 and was responsible for driving business growth & ensuring regulatory compliance across 1400+ branches of SBI. He spearheaded SBI’s retail business operations across the state of Gujarat and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu.
Singh said, “One which offers best-in-class investment solutions through a process driven approach which is high on transparency, convenience, and value creation. I will continue to work towards our mission of being an Ethical, Responsive and Innovative Partner in Investment Solutions while consistently delivering value to our investors and distribution partners. As a market leader our aim is to ensure that more domestic investors consider mutual funds when planning for their financial goals while we reach out to investors for our offerings across Portfolio Management Services, Alternative Investment Funds and Offshore Funds. As I begin this new journey, I am confident that SBI Funds Management will continue to reach new highs and milestones while serving our stakeholders.’’