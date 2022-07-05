SBI General Insurance launches cyber insurance cover for individuals

The pandemic has led to a significant increase in adoption of digital infrastructure across services. Individuals were forced to adopt work from home model (WFH) and various digital methods of operating for most services, including payments. While this is a welcome development, in terms of rise of widespread digitisation and internet penetration, threats of cyber-attacks are on the rise. According to CERT-In, cyber security incidents jumped to ₹14.02 lakh in 2021 from ₹2.08 lakh in 2018, meanwhile, the losses due to cybercrime, ATM/debit card, credit card and internet banking fraud were estimated at Rs. 63.4 crore in 2020-21, as per data published by private and public banks.