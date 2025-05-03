Companies
Warburg Pincus may double its returns from its six-year-old investment in SBI General Insurance
SummaryIndia’s non-life insurance sector, despite its low market penetration, saw premium income increase 19.5% year-on-year in FY24 on strong demand for health and motor policies, making it attractive for long-term investors such as private equity firms.
Mumbai: Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus is looking to sell its 10% stake in SBI General Insurance in a deal expected to fetch it more than double the value of its six-year-old investment, two people with knowledge of the development said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more