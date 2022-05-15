SBI hikes MCLR by 10 bps across tenures with effect from today. Check rates here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
From May 15, SBI's one-year MCLR has been hiked to 7.20% from the previous 7.10%. MCLR for two years has been raised to 7.40% compared to their previous 7.30%, while for three years the benchmark is increased to 7.50% versus earlier 7.40%.
The largest public sector bank, SBI has hiked its Marginal Cost Of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 10 basis points across tenures with effect from Sunday onward. This would be SBI's second hike in the benchmark lending rates in two months.
MCLR for six months is increased to 7.15% from the previous 7.05%. MCLR is raised to 6.85% each on three months, one month, and overnight tenure compared to the previous 6.75%.
Last month, SBI raised this benchmark by 10 basis points before even the surprise hike of 40 basis points by RBI in the key policy repo rate.
Earlier this month, RBI hiked the policy repo rate to 4.4% from their previous 4%.
Since April this year, SBI has made about 20 basis points hike in MCLR.
MCLR is the benchmark rate below which the lenders are not allowed to lend. The majority of banks do not offer rates on term loans lower than the MCLR. However, many banks have linked term loans like home loans and personal loans to external benchmark lending rates.
As per RBI data, as of December 2021, 45.1% of personal loans are linked with MCLR while 46.2% of them are linked with the external benchmark. About 33.1% of the housing loans are linked with MCLR, while 58.2% are linked with the external benchmark.
However, as of December 2021, 60% of the vehicle loans are linked with MCLR, while 31.1% are linked with the external benchmark, 49.2% of education loans are linked with MCLR and 23% are linked with the external benchmark.