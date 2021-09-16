MUMBAI: State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said it will charge home loan borrowers an interest of 6.7% based on their credit score, irrespective of the loan amount.

This is part of the bank’s offers for the festival season, aimed at nudging demand and pushing credit growth. At of now, borrowers with home loans over Rs75 lakh have to pay an interest rate of 7.15%, while others pay less. Since 1 May, the bank’s home loan rate for borrowers up to Rs30 lakh is at 6.8% and for those taking loans above Rs30 lakh and up to ₹75 lakh, the rate is 7.05%, according to its website.

The bank, in a statement, said the offer will result in savings of 45 basis points, translating into interest savings of more than Rs8 lakh on a Rs75 lakh loan over 30 years. That apart, the rate of interest applicable to non-salaried borrowers was 15 bps higher than the interest rate applicable to a salaried borrower. The bank on Thursday said it has removed distinction between a salaried and a non-salaried borrower and there is no occupation-linked interest premium being charged to prospective home loan borrowers. India’s largest lender has also waived off processing fees completely.

“Generally, the concessional interest rates are applicable for a loan up to a certain limit and are also linked to the profession of the borrower. This time, we have made the offers more inclusive, and the offers are available to all segments of borrowers irrespective of the loan amount and the profession of the borrower," said CS Setty, managing director (retail and digital banking) at SBI.

The 6.7% home loan offer, Setty said, is also applicable to balance transfer cases.

“We believe zero processing fees and concessional interest rates in the festive season will make home ownership more affordable," he added.

On 9 September, private lender Kotak Mahindra Bank said it would offer home loans at an interest rate starting 6.5% for the next 60 days between 10 September and 8 November, in an attempt to cash in on the anticipated festival demand. This translates into a 15 basis points (bps) reduction in home loan rates during the specified period. The rate of 6.5% will be applicable to salaried borrowers with credit scores of 800 and above, Ambuj Chandna, president (consumer assets) at Kotak Mahindra Bank had said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.