SBI internet banking, UPI services, Yono to be affected today. Here's why

“We will undertake maintenance activities between 22:15 hrs on May 7, 2021, and 1:45 hrs on May 8, 2021. During this period INB/YONO/YONO Lite/ UPI services will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," SBI took to Twitter to say.

