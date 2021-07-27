SBI, Kotak, Axis, HDFC & ICICI Bank pick up stake in blockchain platform IBBIC

IBBIC will use Infosys Finacle Connect platform to digitise and automate inter-organisation trade finance processes. With this, the banking system in India is taking a new leap in digitisation of trade finance, which has traditionally been bogged down by legacy systems and paper-driven processes. A blockchain, acting as a shared ledger can maintain real-time records of transactions among supply chain stakeholders, enhancing transparency in transactions and traceability of the supply chain. Creating such trusted digital data flows can reduce costs, make transactions error-free and enable faster transactions.