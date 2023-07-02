SBI launches interoperable cardless cash withdrawal through ATM, revamps YONO; here's how customers will benefit2 min read 02 Jul 2023, 03:10 PM IST
SBI has revamped its digital banking app 'YONO for Every Indian' and launched Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) facilities. The app now offers UPI features and the ICCW facility allows customers to withdraw cash from any bank's ATM using a single-use dynamic QR code.
The largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI) on Sunday revamped its digital banking application 'YONO for Every Indian' and further launched Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) facilities. This was done on the backdrop of the lender's 68th Bank Day.
