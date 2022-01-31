Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI launches Surya Shakti Cell; partners with Tata for solar projects financing

The Bank aims to provide an end-to-end platform for digital and hassle-free journey to the loan applicants for financing Solar projects
2 min read . 08:40 PM IST Livemint

  • The Surya Shakti Cell will process all the loan applications for Solar Projects sourced from across India, for installation by business entities as well as households.

In a bid to finance solar power projects, State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a dedicated centralized processing cell - Surya Shakti Cell in collaboration with Tata Power Solar Systems. 

The Surya Shakti Cell will process all the loan applications for Solar Projects (capacity up to 1 MW) sourced from across India, for installation by business entities as well as households.

The Bank aims to provide an end-to-end platform for digital and hassle-free journey to the loan applicants for financing Solar projects. With this digital initiative, SBI will offer a complete solution at competitive rates for Solar projects, a company release said

Besides this, the entire eco system has been thoughtfully set up to ensure that the customers get all necessary support and guidance to choose the right equipment, resolve technical issues at their door steps and get expeditious approvals of their loans at competitive rates, it adds.

Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, “We are delighted to launch the Surya Shakti Cell with an objective to provide a new direction to solar projects financing in India. We are very happy to partner with Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd. in this initiative, which is in line with the global objectives of the COP26 Agreement in reducing the carbon footprint."

“We believe, with sustainable solar power, we can solve the prevailing challenges related to use of conventional energy as well as climate change. Initiatives like these will also help build local economies and enable the country to move towards a secure energy future. We, at SBI, are strong proponents of renewable energy and are committed towards reducing carbon footprint in the country," he said. 

Meanwhile, Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “We are pleased to partner with SBI in its Surya Shakti Cell initiative which is a testament to our commitment to making sustainable energy products and services more affordable and accessible to our customers. This first of its kind association will aid us in our #DoGreen mission by encouraging our customers to embrace solar energy solutions and join us in co-creating a greener future."

