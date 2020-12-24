This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >Companies >News >SBI Life acquires 9% stake in Paisalo Digital for ₹186.20 crore
SBI Life acquires 9% stake in Paisalo Digital for ₹186.20 crore
1 min read.07:44 PM IST
PTI
SBI Life has acquired a total of 38,00,000 equity shares equivalent to 8.99% at ₹489.99 per share for a cash consideration as an ordinary course of business on the stock exchange on Dec 24, it said in a regulatory filing
SBI Life has acquired a total of 38,00,000 equity shares equivalent to 8.99% at Rs 489.99 per share for a cash consideration as an ordinary course of business on the stock exchange on December 24, it said in a regulatory filing.
SBI Life has acquired a total of 38,00,000 equity shares equivalent to 8.99% at Rs 489.99 per share for a cash consideration as an ordinary course of business on the stock exchange on December 24, it said in a regulatory filing.