The SBI Life stake sale was necessitated due to Sebi's shareholding norms that mandates minimum shareholding of 25% within three years of listing.

SBI Life acquires 9% stake in Paisalo Digital for ₹ 186.20 crore

1 min read . 07:44 PM IST

PTI

SBI Life has acquired a total of 38,00,000 equity shares equivalent to 8.99% at ₹489.99 per share for a cash consideration as an ordinary course of business on the stock exchange on Dec 24, it said in a regulatory filing