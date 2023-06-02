SBI Life to acquire Sahara India's Life Insurance business1 min read 02 Jun 2023, 07:33 PM IST
SBI Life will take over the policy liabilities of around two lakh policies of Sahara India Life Insurance, backed by the policyholders' assets, with immediate effect
The insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Friday said it has decided to transfer the life insurance business of Sahara India Life Insurance Co (SILIC) to SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (SBI Life).
