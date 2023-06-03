Not a merger, only transfer of Sahara Life’s policyholders, says SBI Life

Not a merger, only transfer of Sahara Life’s policyholders, says SBI Life2 min read 03 Jun 2023, 03:41 PM IST
SBI Life Insurance said it is not merging with Sahara India Life Insurance, but will take on two lakh policy liabilities and related assets from the beleaguered firm. SBI Life Insurance said it would reach out to the two lakh policyholders to ensure a smooth transition.
SBI Life Insurance Company has clarified on the insurance regulator Irdai’s recent order saying that it is not a merger between the two companies but only a transfer of the policyholder related assets and liabilities of Sahara Life Insurance.
