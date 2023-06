State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender in the country, may begin its rupee bond issuances for financial year 2023-2024 from June-end or early next month, report said.

SBI will kick off these issuances with a sale of additional tier-1 bonds, Economic Times reported quoting sources.

The bond sale could be for up to ₹10,000 crore. This includes a base size of ₹3,000 crore and a green shoe option of ₹7,000 crore, the report added.

The issue date of the bonds could be June 29 and may have a call option after 10 years, the newspaper reported.

On June 9, SBI’s board had approved fundraising worth ₹50,000 crore through debt intruments in FY24.

These debt instruments could include long-term bonds, Long Term Bonds, Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 Bonds and Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds, the state-run lender had said.

In April this year, SBI raised $750 million through bonds to fund offshore business growth. The lender concluded the issue of $750 million senior unsecured fixed rate notes having a maturity of 5 years and coupon of 4.875% payable semiannually under Regulation-S.

On Monday, SBI share price ended 0.01% lower at ₹578.55 apiece on the BSE.

