Home >Companies >News >SBI looks to hire CFO, data protection officer
The last date for submission of application for both the roles is 23 June

SBI looks to hire CFO, data protection officer

1 min read . 09 Jun 2020 Gopika Gopakumar

  • For the CFO's role, SBI is looking to hire a chartered accountant with minimum 15 years of experience for a period of 3 years
  • The bank will offer an annual cost to company (CTC) in the range of 75 lakh to 1 crore

Mumbai: State bank of India has invited applications for the post of chief financial officer following the exit of Prashant Kumar who took over as the chief executive officer of Yes bank.

The public sector lender is also looking to hire a security officer for the new role of data protection officer it has created, according to the advertisement on its website.

For the CFO's role, SBI is looking to hire a chartered accountant with minimum 15 years of experience for a period of 3 years. The bank will offer an annual cost to company (CTC) in the range of 75 lakh to 1 crore.

For the role of data protection officer, the public sector bank is looking to hire a specialist in data privacy regulation for a period of 2 years.

The last date for submission of application for both the roles is 23 June.

