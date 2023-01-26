SBI looks to hire retd engineers for EV risks

The green transition also presents a lending opportunity for banks. In a speech on 6 January, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das cited estimates of the International Finance Corp. (IFC) on funding requirements for green transition in South Asia. He said that between 2018 and 2030, the funding requirements for investment in renewable energy, greening the vehicle fleet and making future building stock green and resilient to climate change risks in South Asia alone would be over $410 billion, $670 billion and $1.5 trillion, respectively.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}