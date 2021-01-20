SBI MF launches retirement benefit fund with term insurance

India’s largest asset manager SBI Mutual Fund on Wednesday launched its flagship retirement benefit fund, aimed at long-term investing, and offers four different investment plans with different asset allocation strategy in each plan. Through the new fund offer (NFO), which closes on 3 February 2021, the company is targeting to collect ₹2,000 crore.

The fund offers four investment plans across a range of risk-profile — aggressive, aggressive hybrid, conservative hybrid and conservative. Schemes may also invest in foreign equities, gold exchange traded funds (ETF) and Real estate investment trusts (REITs) or infrastructure investment trust (InvITs), depending on the asset allocation and investment strategy. The plans can also invest in foreign securities, including overseas ETF, to the tune of up to 35% in the aggressive plan.

The fund house, which has assets under management of ₹4.56 lakh crore as on December 31, is targeting millennials through this scheme. “A millennial can have varied needs and products are designed keeping these needs in mind. This fund while being actively managed by fund managers, further offers millennials active management in terms of selecting an asset allocation that is appropriate to their age and risk profile," D.P. Singh, chief business officer, SBI MF told Mint. The fund offers two investment options — auto transfer plan and my choice plan. Under the auto transfer facility, the investor does not choose a plan but is allotted one based on their age at the time of investment. As the investor advances in age, the invested assets get automatically transferred to the next low risk investment plan corresponding to the investor’s age.

Under the choice facility, the initial investment plan chosen by the investor will continue even as the investor advances in age and crosses over to the next age low-risk age bracket.

The scheme will be managed by Gaurav Mehta (equity), Dinesh Ahuja (fixed income) and Mohit Jain (foreign securities).

The scheme comes with an ‘SIP Insure’ feature, where monthly systematic investment plans (SIP) with tenure of three years and above will be covered under a term insurance plan by SBI Life Insurance. The feature will offer a life cover of up to ₹50 lakh per investor.

Investors should note that the insurance cover may get terminated on non-payment of SIPs. “Missing one single SIP instalment will not have an impact on the insurance cover. Two consecutive payment defaults or four defaults over the tenure of SIP will result in termination of insurance cover," said Singh.

"Normally, you should not mix insurance and investing, but here the insurance component is virtually free," said Anant Ladha, a mutual fund distributor based out of Kota, Rajasthan.

However, according to Ladha, one negative feature of the fund is the lock-in period. The investment amount under the scheme will be locked in for five years or until retirement (65 years), whichever is earlier. “The five-year lock-in is an issue. I usually suggest investors an open-ended fund without any lock-in. But, people who are comfortable with the lock-in can invest in this scheme," added Ladha. Investors in the fund acannot claim deductions under Section 80C of the Income-tax Act.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via