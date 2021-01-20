SBI MF launches retirement benefit fund with term insurance

The fund house, which has assets under management of ₹4.56 lakh crore as on December 31, is targeting millennials through this scheme. “A millennial can have varied needs and products are designed keeping these needs in mind. This fund while being actively managed by fund managers, further offers millennials active management in terms of selecting an asset allocation that is appropriate to their age and risk profile," D.P. Singh, chief business officer, SBI MF told Mint. The fund offers two investment options — auto transfer plan and my choice plan. Under the auto transfer facility, the investor does not choose a plan but is allotted one based on their age at the time of investment. As the investor advances in age, the invested assets get automatically transferred to the next low risk investment plan corresponding to the investor’s age.