SBI MF to sell off Franklin assets through segregated platform

SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd plans to auction off assets in the frozen 6 Franklin schemes through a separate one-to-many platform, kept away from its fixed income team to avoid conflict of interest, a person with knowledge of the matter told Mint. The fund house is also contemplating staying away from bidding on the platform altogether. The Supreme Court has tasked the fund house with winding up the roughly ₹17,000 crore of assets in the 6 debt schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund that were frozen on 23rd April 2020. SBI Funds Management is also on track to distribute another ₹9,122 crore to Franklin investors this week which has accumulated in the schemes from coupon payments and maturity of debt over the past 10 months.

“A lot of the debt in the schemes is fairly liquid and can be sold off fairly quickly. We estimate that around 60% can be sold off in around 2 weeks time," said person with knowledge of the matter who declined to be named. However SBI Funds Management will need to submit a plan for the sale of assets to the Supreme Court and get approval from the Court before proceeding, he said. This process can further prolong the sale. “Special care will have to be taken to avoid conflict of interest. SBI Funds Management may not even participate in the one-to-many platform for selling the Franklin assets. The platform will be managed by persons at arms length from the SBI MF fixed income team," he added.

A senior industry professional noted that SBI Mutual Fund faces a dilemma. By bidding for Franklin assets there may be issues of conflict of interest, while not bidding may be an opportunity cost for SBI MF. This may not be in consonance with its fiduciary obligations to its own unit holders to get them the best possible return. The work done by Kotak Mahindra Bank who was initially proposed as the agency to liquidate the Franklin assets has also gone to waste, the industry professional said. “To be frank, the team at Franklin Templeton knows the paper far better than SBI MF does because they have bought the paper in the first place. From a technical standpoint they are better placed to sell it," he added. According to the aforesaid professional, the opinion of SBI MF was not sought before assigning the responsibility of the sale to them.

