SBI MF to sell off Franklin assets through segregated platform

A senior industry professional noted that SBI Mutual Fund faces a dilemma. By bidding for Franklin assets there may be issues of conflict of interest, while not bidding may be an opportunity cost for SBI MF. This may not be in consonance with its fiduciary obligations to its own unit holders to get them the best possible return. The work done by Kotak Mahindra Bank who was initially proposed as the agency to liquidate the Franklin assets has also gone to waste, the industry professional said. “To be frank, the team at Franklin Templeton knows the paper far better than SBI MF does because they have bought the paper in the first place. From a technical standpoint they are better placed to sell it," he added. According to the aforesaid professional, the opinion of SBI MF was not sought before assigning the responsibility of the sale to them.