MUMBAI : The State Bank of India has moved an application before the Supreme Court seeking clarifications on the judgment on fraud classification of borrowers, and urged the court to clarify whether banks can decide on the time frame of adjudication depending on the urgency of a matter.

While upholding a Telangana high court order, the top court had held that banks must hear a borrower before classifying an account as fraudulent. Due to the serious civil consequences for a borrower associated with the classification of an account as fraud, the directions must be construed reasonably by applying the principles of natural justice, the SC had observed.

The move was supposed to include more safeguards for state-owned banks.

SBI has sought to limit the scope of ‘personal hearings’ by urging the court to allow banks to share only relevant extracts of the forensic audit reports with borrowers instead of the full reports.

According to SBI, giving the borrower an opportunity to make a representation based on the relevant audit report extracts will be the only practical and possible way to comply with natural justice principles.

In addition, SBI argued in its plea that banks should not be obliged to hand over the complete forensic audit report to a borrower, as it could hamper future investigations and forewarn the borrower.

“The disclosure of the entire material against the borrower, at this stage will give an opportunity to the borrower to delay the investigation, destroy evidence and abscond the country, more so, since the forensic report which is the basis of the decision making is prepared based on the documents supplied by borrowers themselves and in the process of forensic audit the borrowers do participate. Hence, supplying relevant extracts of a forensic audit report would meet the ends of justice,"it argued.

Moreover, banks should be allowed to decide on the time frame for adjudication, based on the urgency of a case.

SBI’s application does not seek a review of the SC’s March order, but seeks a clarification, given that there are concerns over the judgment being misconstrued or misapplied without clarification.

The legal dispute follows a 2016 circular by Reserve Bank of India on fraud classification and reporting by commercial banks and financial institutions, which was challenged in various high courts. RBI asked banks to be cautious with big loan defaulters, and said banks must declare such accounts as fraud if they were found to be suspicious.

RBI and SBI are of the opinion that the rules must not be changed to ensure early fraud detection. The apex court feels the decision amounts to blacklisting borrowers and preventing them from accessing institutional finance.