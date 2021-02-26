SBI Mutual Fund launches its first international fund investing in US stocks

"Typically most investments of Indian investors happen in Indian stocks. Global investment will offer strong diversification benefits. The underlying fund has most of today's fast growing tech companies and follows a strict Environmental Social Governance (ESG) philosophy," said DP Singh, Chief Business Officer, SBI Mutual Fund. Rupee depreciation against the dollar tends to enhance the returns of international funds. According to the SBI MF presentation, the rupee has depreciated by 3.29% against the US dollar per year on average (a rolling 3-year CAGR basis). The 3 year correlation between the India and US market is relatively low 0.6, it added. A low correlation means that the two assets perform at different times, reducing the fluctuation in an investor’s portfolio. Information Technology is the largest sector in the underlying fund with a weight of 37.3% followed by consumer discretionary stocks at 15%. The 5 largest holdings are Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Visa (as of 31st January). The expense ratio of the underlying fund as well as the feeder fund combined is capped at 2.25% per annum under SEBI rules.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}