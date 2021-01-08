SBI offers interest rate concession on home loans in 8 cities

CS Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI said “We are pleased to improve our concessions to prospective home loan customers upto March’21. With SBI’s lowest interest on home loans, we believe this move will facilitate and encourage home buyers to take the home buying decision with confidence. With the nation all geared up to move ahead post pandemic, SBI would continue to support the home buyers and the Real Estate Sector. Further, our eligible existing home loan borrowers can also avail a paperless pre-approved Top-up home loan through the YONO App in just a few clicks. We wish the new year brings in happiness to our customers with new offerings."