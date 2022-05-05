SBI offers special loan to LIC staff to participate in IPO

According to the draft prospectus, an LIC employee, who is also a policy holder and a retail investor, can invest up to ₹6 lakh in the IPO. However, when asked why the maximum loan amount was pegged at ₹20 lakh, an SBI official said that the plan was floated well in advance and the bank was not aware of LIC’s terms for subscribing to the IPO.

