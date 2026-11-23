The State Bank of India (SBI) is offering an annual cost to company (CTC) of up to ₹1.6 crore for its General Manager (GM) and Chief AI Officer positions as the country's largest lender looks to strengthen its artificial intelligence and technology capabilities.

According to SBI's recruitment notification, the bank is hiring for six specialist positions across AI, analytics, data engineering and technology architecture. All six appointments will be made on a fixed-term contractual basis, with the highest-paying position carrying a maximum annual CTC of ₹160 lakh.

The bank has also set an annual CTC ceiling of ₹1.2 crore for three Deputy General Manager (DGM) positions and ₹90 lakh each for two architect-level roles.

However, these figures represent the maximum compensation on offer and not guaranteed salaries.

SBI has clarified that the final CTC will be negotiable and determined by factors such as the candidate's professional experience, existing remuneration and location of posting.

How much is SBI offering for the six AI and technology roles? The GM and Chief AI Officer position has a maximum annual CTC of ₹160 lakh, structured with 90% fixed compensation and 10% variable pay.

At the maximum compensation level, this translates into ₹1.44 crore in fixed pay and ₹16 lakh in variable pay annually.

The three DGM positions carry a maximum annual CTC of ₹120 lakh each, while the two architect positions have a ceiling of ₹90 lakh each.

The compensation structure reflects SBI's attempt to attract experienced technology and AI professionals for senior roles as financial institutions increasingly integrate advanced technologies into their operations.

What are the eligibility criteria for the Chief AI Officer position? SBI has prescribed an age limit of 40 to 55 years for the GM and Chief AI Officer position, calculated as of September 30, 2026.

Candidates must have at least 15 years of professional experience in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) or information technology (IT) sectors.

The bank is also looking for candidates with a minimum of three years of senior leadership experience in areas such as artificial intelligence, analytics, model oversight, governance or business transformation.

Applicants must have experience leading sizeable teams. SBI has specifically clarified that experience as an individual contributor will not qualify towards the leadership requirement.

On the academic front, eligible candidates must hold a BE, BTech or MTech in specified engineering and computer-related disciplines. Postgraduate qualifications in statistics or computer science, as well as a Master of Computer Applications (MCA), are also among the prescribed qualifications.

An MBA or PGDM in finance, along with relevant certifications in AI and machine learning, will be considered desirable

What will SBI's Chief AI Officer be responsible for? The Chief AI Officer will be responsible for steering the bank's artificial intelligence and machine learning strategy, including the development and deployment of AI solutions across its operations.

A key part of the mandate will be building an enterprise-level AI platform to support generative AI and agentic AI applications.

The responsibilities will extend to developing scalable data workflows, integrating AI solutions across business and technology functions, and ensuring that deployed models perform reliably.

The role will also involve monitoring model risks and performance, overseeing independent model validation and strengthening the bank's AI governance framework.

The appointment is expected to place the selected executive at the centre of SBI's technology transformation, with responsibilities spanning both AI deployment and oversight.

What are the other five positions on offer? Apart from the GM and Chief AI Officer, SBI is recruiting three Deputy General Managers across specialised technology functions.

These positions cover risk and operational analytics; AI governance and compliance; and data engineering, model application development and AI operations.

The bank is also hiring two architects: an AI Solution Architect and an Enterprise AI Architect.

The eligibility requirements vary by position. Candidates applying for the DGM roles must have at least 10 years of overall professional experience, including two years in senior leadership in the relevant domain.

For the architect positions, applicants must have a minimum of eight years of professional experience, including at least three years in relevant AI solutioning or architecture.

All six appointments will initially be for a period of three years. SBI may extend the contracts by up to another two years, subject to the bank's requirements and its discretion.