SBI Payments launches YONO Merchant app to boost digital payments infra

Speaking on the launch Dinesh Kumar Khara, Chairman SBI said," It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of YONO SBI Merchant app by our Digital Payments subsidiary SBI Payments. The Bank launched YONO Platform three years ago, YONO, has 35.8 million registered users. YONO Merchant is a brand extension of this platform aiming to improve user experience and bringing convenience to our merchants. In the next 2-3 years, we are aiming to digitize millions of merchants by upgrading their mobile phones into a PoS device accepting all form factors, accessing Value Added Services such as loyalty, GST invoicing, inventory management, etc and connecting into an interface to avail other banking products at a click of a button."