SBI picks up 9.95% stake in India International Exchange (IFSC)1 min read . 06:19 PM IST
- India lnternational Exchange is the first international exchange at GIFT IFSC, and was inaugurated by PM Modi in 2017.
Public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has bought 9.95% stake in India International Exchange (IFSC) for about ₹30 crore, the company informed the exchanges today.
India lnternational Exchange is the first international exchange at GIFT IFSC, and was inaugurated by PM Modi in 2017.
The exchange is regulated by the IFSC authority. It offers investors 22 hours trading in a range of financial market products such as index and single stock derivatives, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives and debt securities.
On Thursday, SBI shares have closed 0.30% down at ₹453.05 apiece on NSE.
SBI said initial subscription is estimated to be completed by 31 March 2022, adding that the exchange may call up the residual commitment from the Bank in accordance with the transaction documents and applicable law.
