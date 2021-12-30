Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  SBI picks up 9.95% stake in India International Exchange (IFSC)

SBI picks up 9.95% stake in India International Exchange (IFSC)

On Thursday, SBI shares have closed 0.30% down at 453.05 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 06:19 PM IST Livemint

  • India lnternational Exchange is the first international exchange at GIFT IFSC, and was inaugurated by PM Modi in 2017.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has bought 9.95% stake in India International Exchange (IFSC) for about 30 crore, the company informed the exchanges today.

Public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has bought 9.95% stake in India International Exchange (IFSC) for about 30 crore, the company informed the exchanges today.

India lnternational Exchange is the first international exchange at GIFT IFSC, and was inaugurated by PM Modi in 2017.

India lnternational Exchange is the first international exchange at GIFT IFSC, and was inaugurated by PM Modi in 2017.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The exchange is regulated by the IFSC authority. It offers investors 22 hours trading in a range of financial market products such as index and single stock derivatives, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives and debt securities.

On Thursday, SBI shares have closed 0.30% down at 453.05 apiece on NSE.

SBI said initial subscription is estimated to be completed by 31 March 2022, adding that the exchange may call up the residual commitment from the Bank in accordance with the transaction documents and applicable law.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!