SBI Q3 preview: Net profit seen rising 5%, loan growth to stay strong
Summary
India's largest lender is expected to report steady margins and stable asset quality in its December-quarter earnings.
MUMBAI: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, is expected to post a 5% year-on-year rise in profit for the December quarter (Q3FY26) to ₹17,810 crore, according to consensus estimates from a Bloomberg poll of analysts.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story