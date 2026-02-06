SBI Q3 preview: Net profit seen rising 5%, loan growth to stay strong

In November last year, SBI chairman CS Setty had said that he expects FY26 credit growth of 12-14%, higher than the 11-12% projected in August. The Reserve Bank of India’s measures to smoothen credit flow alone would lift industry-wide credit growth by about 100 basis points, Setty had said, referring to steps such as allowing banks to finance mergers and dropping an earlier proposal to bar lending to overlapping businesses, apart from rate cuts.