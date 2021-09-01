SBI raises Rs4,000 crore via AT1 bonds

In March this year, SEBI amended a 100-year valuation rule for perpetual bonds. It said deemed residual maturity of Basel III additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds will be 10 years until 31 March, 2022. It also mentioned that the period will be increased to 20 and 30 years over the subsequent six-month period. From April 2023 onwards, the residual maturity of AT-1 bonds will become 100 years from the date of issuance of the bond. Residual maturity is the time pending for the bond’s maturity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}