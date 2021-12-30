SBI ready to embrace new interest rate benchmarks as LIBOR era ends

Ashwini Kumar Tewari, Managing Director, International Banking, Technology and Subsidiaries, SBI said, “LIBOR Transition is a significant financial event for international financial markets. As the country’s largest bank, SBI has been assiduously tracking the global developments in the LIBOR space to align with the best practices and has proactively modified its systems and processes to embrace the change from LIBOR to ARR. Our readiness will assist the smooth transition in embracing ARR mechanism in the Indian banking industry at large."