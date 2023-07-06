SBI rejigs senior leadership roles in bid to boost dominance1 min read 06 Jul 2023, 06:40 PM IST
State Bank of India makes management changes recently with at least four executives given new roles.
The State Bank of India has announced a slew of management changes amid its ongoing bid to fortifying its dominance. The development comes mere days after the mega merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank created a massive new private sector rival for SBI. Reports suggest that at least four key executives have been given new roles.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×