SBI removes ‘fraud’ tag from Religare Finvest
In March 2023, RFL concluded a one-time settlement with 16 lenders, managing this through organic collections. The company has repaid over ₹9,000 crore to the Indian banking system, it said in a statement
Mumbai: The State Bank of India (SBI) has formally removed the ‘fraud’ tag from Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL), following a Delhi High Court order from December, in a move that could pave the way for the non-bank financier to resume lending.
